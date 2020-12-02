Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 104 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

