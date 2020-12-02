Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 117 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 19.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NYSE DOV opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,827 shares of company stock worth $3,460,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

