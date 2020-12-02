Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 250 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,662,000 after acquiring an additional 692,760 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,892,000 after acquiring an additional 664,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,481,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,642,000 after purchasing an additional 560,286 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

