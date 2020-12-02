Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 262 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

