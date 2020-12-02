Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 354 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

