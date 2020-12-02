Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 700 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

