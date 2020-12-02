Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 827 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 205.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 59.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,497 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $27,798,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,729,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after buying an additional 944,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

