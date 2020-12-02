Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.37. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

In other news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $9,476,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

