Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,101 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.39.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

