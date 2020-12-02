Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.38

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

Kinnevik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)

There is no company description available for Kinnevik AB.

