Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on KNRRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

