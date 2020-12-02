Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.