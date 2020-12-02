Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 23.5%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was up 23.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 2,995,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 827,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kopin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 85.4% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

