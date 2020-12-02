L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $167,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $191.84 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

