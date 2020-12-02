La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Up 5.1%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.97. 271,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 685,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of research firms have commented on LJPC. ValuEngine cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 84,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $328,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $258,048.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 710,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,374,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.