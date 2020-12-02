Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $194,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 817,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $218.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average of $185.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

