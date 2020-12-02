Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

