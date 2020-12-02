Legend Biotech Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 2nd (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Legend Biotech had issued 18,425,000 shares in its IPO on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $423,775,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

LEGN stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

