Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,918,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $202,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

