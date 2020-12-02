Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Announces None Dividend of $0.46 (TSE:LNF)

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

LNF opened at C$21.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$21.35.

In other Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) news, Senior Officer Graeme Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,380.90. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$26,143.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,585.25.

Several analysts have commented on LNF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

