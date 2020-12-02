Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Lockheed Martin worth $191,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $223,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.51. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

