Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) Shares Gap Up to $10.61

Longevity Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LOAC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $11.94. Longevity Acquisition shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 1,030 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76.

Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Longevity Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAC)

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

