Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Lululemon Athletica worth $219,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $377.52 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

