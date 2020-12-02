MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MMD stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.