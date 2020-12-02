Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) stock opened at C$26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.17.

Get Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.