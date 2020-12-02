Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Masco were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $516,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,352,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 63.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Masco by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Masco by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

