Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $23.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 187,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.