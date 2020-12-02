Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

