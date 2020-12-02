Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.69

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 10829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $43,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,166 shares of company stock worth $1,462,188 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.