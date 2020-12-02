Metric Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (METRIC)

Metric (CURRENCY:METRIC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Metric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metric has a market capitalization of $77,172.71 and $2,037.00 worth of Metric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metric has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00159515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.32 or 0.00892424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00455637 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About Metric

Metric’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,400 tokens. The official website for Metric is metric.exchange. Metric’s official message board is medium.com/@BUILD_Finance.

Metric Token Trading

Metric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metric using one of the exchanges listed above.

