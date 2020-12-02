Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.