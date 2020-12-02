Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Update

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MGHCF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.59. Minco Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 118.37 and a current ratio of 118.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

