MKM Partners Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WORK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 316,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,703,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock valued at $36,512,098. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

