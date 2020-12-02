MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 13,663 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

