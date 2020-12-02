MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,549,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,052.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,858.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,753.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,835.74.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

