MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 93,162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.14.

GS stock opened at $232.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

