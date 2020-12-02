MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NVS stock opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.