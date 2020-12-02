MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Target by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 48,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $256,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 58.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Shares of TGT opened at $179.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

