MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,360 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Shares of ANTM opened at $313.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.11. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $338.20. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.