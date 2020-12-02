MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,615,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $224.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.63. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.