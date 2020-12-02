MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after purchasing an additional 313,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after purchasing an additional 257,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Equinix by 161.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after buying an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $9,217,019. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $712.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $759.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 139.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

