MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

ARKK opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $114.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.