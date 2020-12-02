MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,131,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average is $137.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

