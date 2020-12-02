MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $35,709,988. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $743.26 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $709.96 and a 200-day moving average of $651.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.