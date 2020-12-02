MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $367.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

