MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 267.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,803 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.09% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 84,317.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,279,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,740 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $8,701,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $211.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

