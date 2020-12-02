MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,521.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,577.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,338.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,101.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,509.78 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

