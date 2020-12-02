MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 10,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 103,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.14.

Shares of GS opened at $232.08 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

