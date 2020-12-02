MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,121 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.35.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

