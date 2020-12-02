MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,788 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in IQVIA by 984.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 417,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IQVIA by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,316,000 after acquiring an additional 401,562 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 188.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

